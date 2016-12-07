There is still time to give a gift this Christmas

Household Estate Agents is delighted with the amount of presents it has received for patients at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

The estate agents is working with the hospital to provide presents for the elderly and children’s wards, the presents do not have to be expensive or big.

Julia Wheatley, of Household Estate Agents, said: “We have had so many generous people pop in to either our Luton, Dunstable or Toddington offices to donate gifts and we are really looking forward to delivering them to the hospital.

“It’s not too late if you would like to bring something in either for a child or an elderly person, we are even happy to wrap it for you if that helps. Thank you for all your support.”

Gifts can still be taken to the Luton office on Wellington Street, the Dunstable office on High Street North or the Toddington office on the High Street, they will be delivered on Tuesday, December 13.