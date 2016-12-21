‘There’s still no disabled lifts to all platforms at Luton train station!’

Luton’s train station has been criticised for its ‘dangerous lack of disabled facilities’.

Travellers can access platform five via the ground floor lift, but other platforms are only accessible via stairs.

A concerned local family says more needs to be done.

The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, argued: “I have lived here over ten years and still can’t believe there are no lifts!

“I have seen the elderly struggling with their bags on the stairs and when you ask station staff to help they are not pleased at all, and some have actually said to me - ‘we are like porters now’.

“My daughter, who was visiting, has arthritis and the station offered us a taxi from Luton Airport Parkway to the town - but that is ridiculous - I live less than five minutes from the town station!”

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “Some Access for All schemes across the country have been deferred until at least 2019, but it is important to stress that this is a deferral and not a cancellation. We are still committed to improving access.”

A spokesman for Thameslink said: “We’re working closely with Luton Borough Council, the DfT and Network Rail to find a way through this. We’re supporting the council’s masterplan and hope to target funding from as many sources as possible.”

A Luton Borough Council spokesperson said: “Together with countless rail users we were disappointed to learn that funding for improvements to Luton Railway Station was recently withdrawn by central government. Despite this setback we are continuing to work together with the operators and Network Rail to ensure the station meets the needs of all users as well as providing visitors with the right impression.”