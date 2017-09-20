‘Thin’ Amelia found in Caddington fly-tipped rubbish

A poorly cat, believed to be suffering from head trauma, has been found within a pile of fly-tipped rubbish in Caddington.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a concerned landowner spotted little Amelia inside a cupboard within the waste that was dumped on August 31, alerting the animal charity to her suffering.

Amelia. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is now appealing for information, as it is unclear if she was callously thrown away or if she had got lost from home, seeking shelter in the rubbish.

The rubbish included cupboards, carpets and mattresses and looked like it had come from a house clearance.

RSPCA inspector, Rachel Smith, who is looking into the incident, said: “At this stage it is a real mystery as to how Amelia came to be among the rubbish.

“She was microchipped, but the registered owner had rehomed her some 18 months ago, and didn’t have the new owner’s details.

The rubbish. Credit: RSPCA

“All we know is that the registered owner met a white male and female in their mid 20s in a Jollyes pet shop where they were looking at the notice boards for a cat.

“The couple from Leighton Buzzard advised the original owner that they were unable to get a cat through one of the rescue centres as they had a four-year-old daughter.

“The original owner then agreed to give them Amelia, which she was trying to rehome due to her own personal circumstances.

“I would really like to find the couple as they could be desperately trying to find Amelia; I would appeal to them to come forward so I can establish some more information about the situation.”

Amelia was very thin and also had sore skin and fleas, now receiving vet treatment.

Rachel added: “Amelia is a lovely little cat. She is very beautiful and has a distinctive look so I am sure someone must recognise her. I would also like to thank the land owner who made such an effort to catch Amelia and bring her to safety.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018. Calls will be treated in confidence.