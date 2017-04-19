This weekend run, walk or jog to stop poverty!

Energetic fundraisers can take part in a colour run this weekend to help Luton families struggling to afford meals.

Hundreds of Luton Foodbank supporters are invited to meet at Stockwood Park on Saturday, April 22, to make their way around an action-packed course.

A Luton Foodbank spokesman, said: “The colour run is an untimed, non-competitive event and you can get around the course whichever way you want to – run, walk, jog or dance – it’s up to you!

“But be warned – you will get messy! You’ll pass through many paint stations and get showered in clouds of powdered paint!”

At the end of the day there will be a family run, which you can sign up to for £5.

Since a fire seriously damaged Asda’s Wigmore store on March 6, the foodbank have been appealing for extra donations, as supermarket staff claim kind local shoppers used to donate one full shopping trolley containing 500 items each week.

However, although the generous manager of Luton’s Wigmore store, Mick McCarthy, has said that the supermarket’s own donations will continue, the charity is still missing out on the items from its customers.

A Luton Foodbank spokesman added: “The colour run is a great chance to get the whole family signed up to help us support people in poverty.”

There is a £10 registration fee with each competitor asked to work towards a fundraising target of £100.

Each runner will receive a prize pack which will contain a t-shirt and sunglasses as well as a medal for those that cross the finishing line.

To register and receive your fundraising pack, call 01582 725838 or you can email info@lutonfoodbank.org.