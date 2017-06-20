Search

Thousands raised for charity at family fun day

Shelley Whitney, Suzi Stock, Lisa McNevin and Tracy Wright. Photo by Mark Brown.

A family fun day in Lewsey Farm raised over £6,000 for charity.

Shelley Whitney and Suzi Stock, event organisers, raised money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, Macmillan and SANDS, in memory of Deacon Thomas, a family friend.

Lisa McNevin shaved off her hair to donate it to The Little Princess Trust and raise money for charity. Photo by Mark Brown

Shelley said: “We raised £3,200 at the fun day, it is an amazing amount and we will be dividing it between the charities.

“Also, Lisa McNevin raised £3436 for her brave the shave, so that is over £6600!”

Visitors enjoyed bouncy castles, face painting, a raffle and Lisa shaved off her hair to donate it to The Little Princess Trust.

Family fun day raises thousands for charity. Photo by Mark Brown

