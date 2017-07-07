Thousands raised to help children living with Type 1 Diabetes in Luton

Fundraisers for Aoife’s Type 1 Diabetes Charity Fund have raised nearly £50,000 to help children and families living with the illness in Luton and Dunstable.

The charity was set up in January 2016 by Liz O’Reilly and her husband Carl, their grand daughter, Aoife, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in December 2014 when she was three.

Team Aoife at the charity bike ride

The couple wanted to raise money to help children and families who have the illness.

Over the year the pair, with the help of their friends and family organised a charity day, a London to Brighton bike ride, a sky dive, a golf day and a charity ball to finish the year.

The charity received donations from the public and many donations from local businesses.

Liz O’Reilly, founder of the charity, said: “It has been a brilliant year of fundraising, we never thought we could raise as much as we have, such a fantastic total, £49,544.43.

“I want to thank everyone that has been involved with this amazing cause, from taking part in the events, getting the message out there, fundraising, supporting us and of course donating.

“It is an amazing amount and will go along way in helping children with Type 1 Diabetes.

“We will now go to the hospital and liaise with the staff on the Diabetes unit and see what they want to do with the money, how they feel it should be spent.

“When we first started this year of fundraising for Aoife’s Type 1 Diabetes Charity Fund we said we wanted to raise money to buy pumps for the children in Luton, as time went on that changed to equipment.

“Now we have decided, partly because of the huge amount we have raised, to talk to the doctors and nurses and see what they feel they need and what will benefit the children they look after.”