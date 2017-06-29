Three Uni of Beds students scoop awards!

Three University of Bedfordshire students bagged awards at the recent Student Employee of the Year (SEOTY) Regional Awards.

The three talented students, Luke Joines - Above and Beyond (on campus), Mateusz Filipowicz - Above and Beyond (off campus) and Jo Matthews - Commercial Impact (off campus), won the their prizes for the London and South East catergory.

As well as studying, the students also work at both the university and within the local community.

The talented trio will now be entered into the national SEOTY Awards, which will take place in Nottingham on June 29.

Sport and Physical Education student Luke, a Basketball Coach with the University’s Get into Sport scheme, said: “Winning this award is a reflection of the hard work and commitment I have dedicated to the University, the students, but most of all, to myself. The University has given me great opportunities and provided the foundation for me to experience new forms of basketball and to grow as a basketball coach.”

Computer Networking student Mateusz, who works as a sales support assistant with Fastenal Europe Ltd, said: “I am very grateful to be awarded with Regional SEOTY award and I thank everyone who has helped me achieving this nomination.”

English Studies student Jo, who works as an administrator for a small managed IT services provider, said: “I am thrilled to win this award. It makes all the hard work worthwhile, and it’s great to know that I am valued as an employee. I could not have achieved the grades I have without the support of my employer, so I would like to say a big thank you to them.”

Head of Careers and Employability Service at the university Michelle Everitt, said: “We are delighted for Luke, Mateusz and Jo for winning these regional awards. They beat off stiff competition and should be very proud of their achievements. We wish them the very best of luck at the upcoming national awards.”

The university’s Careers and Employability Service team wish them all the best of luck.