Time to have an eggs-cellent Easter at the farm!

You’re sure to get some cracking excitement if you shell out for a trip to Mead Open Farm this Easter.

The Billington venue is staging its Easter Wonderland from now until April 17 to help keep the kids entertaind over the holidays.

Tumble down the rabbit hole for an adventure to remember as you explore Alice’s Wonderland Walk. Share a joke with the Mad Hatter, brave the Queen of Hearts and let the cheeky Cheshire Cat guide you on your journey!

Plus, watch hilarious puppet shows throughout the day and follow playing card clues around the farm to earn a chocolate treat!

There’ll be stacks of adorable animal fun too. See cute baby calves, goats and piglets. Try your hand at bottle feeding older lambs, groom Peaches the pony and stroke the rabbits and guinea pigs in Bunny Hop.

Most exciting of all, visit the Lamb Nursery, full of adorable newborn lambs and expectant mums-to-be. You might even see a lamb being born if you’re lucky!

Plus, there’s more outdoor and indoor play including Shaggy’s huge indoor PlayWorld, Go-Karts, Shaggy’s Cove and Digger Village, and the High Ropes course, and Giant’s Rock Climbing Wall.

For further information and prices visit www.meadopenfarm.co.uk