Time to plan for Holocaust Memorial Day

As Holocaust Memorial Day approaches, Luton businesses, schools and community groups can begin planning activities for commemoration.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) is hoping Luton residents will support the special memorial day, held on January 27.

The aim is to remember the Nazis’ attempt to annihilate all of Europe’s Jews, murdering approximately six million, as well as their persecution of the Roma and Sinti, homosexuals, a-socials, the disabled, black citizens, Slavic POWs, and religious and political opponents.

Time is also to reflect upon subsequent genocides, notably those in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The HMDT website states: “This year’s theme asks audiences to think about what happens after genocide and of our own responsibilities in the wake of such crime.”

Groups can hold discussions, presentations, plays, watch films or run services.

Visit: http://hmd.org.uk/content/order-or-download-activity-pack