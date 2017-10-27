Time to vote for the Best of Luton

It’s that time again, when you help us to celebrate the town’s unsung heroes.

It’s the eighth Luton’s Best awards – and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever!

The Luton’s Best Awards is our way to thank these people for their outstanding efforts.

And now its your chance to vote for who you think deserves this great accolade

Just click on the link here to vote for your favourite person

Nominees will be invited to the glittering awards evening at The Luton Hoo, Hotel on Friday, November 24.