Tips, tricks and make-up at Luton Mall’s ‘beautiful day’

Shoppers were encouraged to have a ‘beautiful day’ at Luton Mall on Saturday, as they had the opportunity to professionally pamper themselves.

As part of The Mall’s ‘Make Every Day Beautiful’ week-long beauty campaign, the centre invited shoppers to enjoy free beauty workshops on October 8.

The scheme offered make-up masterclasses, including contouring, creating a smokey eye, and make-up on a budget, while there was also the chance to become a ‘cover star’ with a photoshoot against a giant beauty magazine cover.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager for The Mall, Luton said: “Our Beauty Day was so much fun! Our shoppers really loved getting tips from beauty experts and having a cover photo shoot.

“There are so many places to pick up your favourite beauty essentials right here at The Mall, with Boots and Debenhams offering brands including Estee Lauder, Lancome and Clinique, plus M&S offering fantastic ranges including NUXE, Dr. Hauschka and Skyn Iceland.”