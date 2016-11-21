Top advice on book promotion

Flamboyant entertainment PR Diane Hinds is on a mission – to empower aspiring, small or self-published writers.

She is a visiting lecturer at the University of Westminster where she teaches on their Campaigning and Persuasive Skills module.

She’ll give you comprehensive information on research, target audiences and creating a key message.

The mother-of-two – a Cherie Blair Foundation for Women mentor – has worked with Aretha Franklin, opera singer Lesley Garrett, Whitney Houston, The Four Tops, Jack Jones and many others.

She will be at Luton Central Library at 4pm on Monday, December 4.

> For more information contact Diane on 020 7748 3003 or email info@TheEntertainmentBureau.co.uk