Top environmental award for Luton manufacturer

AJC EasyCabin, the Luton-based manufacturer of sustainable welfare units and temporary accommodation products, is celebrating winning a top honour in the 2017 Green Apple Awards.

Newly crowned as a Green Champion Winner, the highest available accolade in the Green Apple Awards, AJC EasyCabin was successful against more than 500 other nominations for Environmental Best Practice in the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

Managing director Jav Samsa, sales director Lisa Gillett, operations director Simon Fletcher and national accounts manager Mark Samuel received with the award at the Houses of Parliament.

Jav said: “Regard for the environment has always been at the heart of our design and manufacturing processes. Having this formally recognised by such a prestigious organisation is a testament to all the hard work and thought the whole AJC team put into producing some of the most sustainable products in the temporary accommodation market.”