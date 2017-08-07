Top Luton IT student wins BCS award

A determined Luton computing student has won a prize from the British Computer Society (BCS): The Chartered Institute of IT.

Lukasz Wladyslaw Migacz, 21, who is from Poland and currently lives in Luton, recently completed his first year of a Computer Security and Forensics course at the University of Bedfordshire and achieved the equivalent of A grades across the board.

This made him the highest performing student in the school of Computer Science and Technology, and his commitment to his studies meant that the BCS chose to award him its Bedford branch student prize, given every year to a high performing first year computing student.

Lukasz, said: “Since coming to university my goal has always to be the best in my class.

“There was a lot of competition from my fellow students, who are all very good.

“But my hard work in classes, and the extra study I have done at home, has paid off,”

As well as achieving excellent grades, Lukasz has also taken coming to a new country and getting to grips with a new language in his stride.

Lukasz’s prize includes automatic membership to the BCS for the remainder of his studies and a £150 cash prize.

His certificate was presented by the chair of the BCS Bedford branch, Dr Ip-Shing Fan.

Sue Brandreth, research fellow and associate lecturer at the university and from the Bedford branch of the BCS, gave Lukasz her seal of approval, saying she was “delighted”, and Lukasz’s achievements were “outstanding”.