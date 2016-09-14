Top mark for Leedon in primary science award

A commitment to excellence in teaching and learning has won Leedon Lower School a prestigious award – the Primary Science Quality Mark Silver.

Leedon joins more than 2,000 school across the UK who have achieved the award since it was launched in 2010.

Headteacher Richard Benson said: “As a school we have worked hard to give children the opportunity to learn in science through ‘doing.’

“We have lots of hands-on tasks with lots of opportunities to ask questions and discuss what they have found out. We teach science through a creative approach to learning, fully integrating the skills needed with the theme that is being taught.

“Our science leader Phil Wilkinson introduced the concept of Scientist of the Week last year and the children are always very proud to wear the lab coat and be rewarded in assembly.

“Science throughout the school relies on children discussing what they want to find out and using the language of investigation from an early age.”

The Award’s national director Jane Turner said: “Gaining a PSQA is a significant achievement for a school. Science subject leaders, their colleagues, headteachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”

> The Mark is supported by the Royal Society for Chemistry, the Ogden Trust and the Association for Science Education.