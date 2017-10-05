Train operator supports young Hatters

Over 50 teenagers have been given free travel from Govia Thameslink Railway to support their development with Luton Town Football Club.

The company that runs Thameslink and Great Northern services has promised another season of support for the club’s youth development programme, making it ten years of partnership between the organisations.

The train operator has helped hundreds of youngsters gain skills and confidence through sport while studying for a BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport or A-levels at local schools and colleges. The 54 players, aged 16-19, come from across the operators network and would struggle to afford the travel needed to get to training at Cedars Upper School in Leighton Buzzard.

Stuart Cheshire, Passenger Services Director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “Hats off to Luton Town for what they achieve – I’m really pleased we are able to help so many teenagers continue their education and have the opportunity to transform their lives.”