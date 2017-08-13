Train staff take the strain to help hospice

Staff from across the Thameslink and Great Northern rail networks have raised over £2,300 in seven days for Luton-based Keech Hospice Care.

Staff got involved in a host of activities during National Small Charities Week to raise the money.

Their week began with a bake sale at the company’s head office in the City of London. The next day the two brands took each other on in a ‘cycle the distance’ challenge to see who could cycle the furthest on an exercise bike and collect the most donations from passengers across the three-hour evening peak.

The Thameslink group at Luton won with a total distance of 107km.

Charles Horton, CEO of Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), operator of Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “At GTR, we are committed to supporting local charities across our network.

“Keech Hospice Care is a cause that our staff are passionate about and it’s wonderful to see so many of them go out of their way to help raise much-needed funds.”