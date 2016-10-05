Two vehicle collision closes three roads in Luton

Police are investigating a road traffic collision in Luton involving two vehicles.

Some roads in the area are closed while recovery work takes place.

Bedfordshire Police posted on it’s Facebook Page: “A number of roads in Luton are closed while we deal with a road traffic collision.

“Bancroft Road, Trinity Road and Blundell Road are currently closed while recovery work takes place following the two vehicle collision which happened earlier this morning.”

Drivers are advised to follow the diversions that have been put in place.