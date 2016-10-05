UPDATE: Three taken to hospital after two vehicle collision in Luton

Police are investigating a road traffic collision in Luton involving two vehicles.

Shortly before 3am a car refused to stop when requested to do so by police in Leicester Road, Luton.

A short pursuit followed before the car collided with another vehicle on Bancroft Road.

Emergency services attended and three people were taken to hospital, their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Bancroft Road, Trinity Road and Blundell Road were closed while recovery and investigation work took place and have now reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the road policing unit on 101 quoting reference number 27 of 5 October.