Woman hurt in airport fall

A woman was seriously hurt after falling twelve feet onto tarmac at Luton Airport on Christmas Eve.

The woman, who is in her twenties, is said to be in a very serious but stable condition after suffering a head injury.

The Magpas Air Ambulance flew to the scene at 11.33am on Saturday (24/12) morning where doctors gave the woman a general anaesthetic.

Magpas Doctor Lee Soomaroo and Paramedic Ryan Warwick attended the scene and the injured woman was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, Cambs.

EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crews and Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service crews were also in attendance.

A spokeswoman for Luton Airport said a full investigation into the incident is underway and they could not comment further.