Travellers leave a right mess behind

A resident was disgusted by the amount of rubbish left behind at Memorial Park in Luton when travellers were moved on last week.

Jane Spendley, of Waterhouse Gardens, believes Luton Borough Council should be allowed to do more to stop traveller encampments parking illegally.

Mess left behind by travellers at Memorial Park

She said: “Last weekend there was about 20 caravans there and the mess they left behind was disgusting.

“This is not the first time this has happened at one of our beautiful parks.

“They should have their caravans impounded and I think there should be a law that lets the council or police move them on straight away.

“They cause so much mess, they are rude and intimidating to the local people that use and look after the park.

Mess left behind by travellers at Memorial Park

“The amount of mess left behind for the council to clear up was ridiculous, it is not how they should be spending the money. Last week I saw four trucks each day remove rubbish, and it took them three days.”

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council said: “The council had had to deal with a spike in the number of traveller encampments at various locations across Luton during the summer.

“Each has required intervention using the legal powers by either the police or the council taking action to move those who have camped illegally.

“All this has required the diversion of finances and officer time to restore the locations to their previous state. We would have rather allocated the resources elsewhere.”