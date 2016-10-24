Tributes to Luton comic book legend Steve Dillon

Tributes have poured in for Luton comic book genius Steve Dillon – best known for his artwork on Judge Dredd, Preacher and The Punisher – who has died has died at the age of 54.

His brother Glyn, who wrote the graphic novel The Nao Of Brown and was

co-costume designer on the film Rogue One - A Star Wars Story, confirmed

on Twitter that his “big brother” and “hero” had died.

He wrote: “Sad to confirm the death of Steve, my big brother and my

hero. He passed away in the city he loved (NYC). He will be sorely

missed. Cheers x.”

Dillon, who was born in Luton and lived here through his life. He started his career by drawing Nick Fury for Hulk magazine when he was 16.

He went on to become a much-loved artist to generations of comic book

fans all over the world.

But despite that, he never forgot his roots and continued to live in Luton. He was a regular at High Town’s Bricklayers Arms’ and scores of friends have paid tribute to a “top bloke”.

Elsewhere, in the entertainment world actor and film-maker Seth Rogen wrote: “Devastated by the loss of Steve Dillon. My favorite comic artist who drew my favorite comics. RIP.”

Tributes also came from author Neil Gaiman who added: “Just heard about Steve Dillon’s passing. It’s been so long since we’ve talked, but he was kind to a young writer long ago, and a good guy.”

Wonder Woman artist Liam Sharp wrote: “My old friend Steve Dillon has died. He was like my industry big brother. Pragmatic to the core, casually cool, and effortlessly brilliant.”

Marvel Entertainment, which ran much of Dillon’s best known work, said: “Marvel is saddened by the passing of Steve Dillon, a great storyteller.

We offer condolences to his family and remember his incredible work.”

Doctor Who Magazine tweeted: “We’re saddened to report the death of Steve Dillon, one of Doctor Who Magazine’s earliest artists, and co-creator of Abslom Daak. RIP Steve.”

Vertigo Comics tweeted: “We lost a giant among creators and artists today. Steve Dillon will be missed by us all here at DC and Vertigo.”