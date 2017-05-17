TV production company searching for Luton Eastern European men for documentary!

A production company is looking for confident Luton residents to appear in a documentary about multi-cultural Britain.

The Garden Productions LTD, who are working for a national broadcaster, are creating a three-part factual series about multi-cultural Britain, with one focus being on the Eastern European community.

The team are hoping to speak to Eastern European men aged between 25-50, particularly if they would be interested in challenging people’s preconceived ideas about their community.

The Casting Team, said: “We want to hear from men who are hardworking, opinionated and have something to say about British culture.

“In particular, we are keen to hear from those who want to challenge people’s perceptions about their community, and are keen to learn about other cultures.

“The aim is for the series to give audiences a better understanding of people who come from different backgrounds, and to learn more about this exciting new television series, please get in touch.”

To find out more, readers can call, text or WhatsApp 07375916030 or send an email with some details to : casting@thegardenproductions.tv

The Casting Team added: “Any information and details you supply us will be treated in the strictest of confidence, although we may also share this information with the third partybroadcaster.

“All data will only be used in relation to the project and stored in line with the Data Protection Act 1998.”