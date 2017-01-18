Twin sisters will make CBBC debut

Twin sisters from Luton will be appearing in an episode of the new series of The Worst Witch on CBBC.

Clare and Sarah Gower, 11, of Seymour Road, will be appearing as Ada and Agatha Cackle in episode ten.

The girls auditioned for the parts in May. Their mum, Tracy Dowsett, is proud that that the girls got the parts out of over 60 sets of twins that auditioned.

She said: “I am very proud of them both, it is quite surreal as well that they will be on the TV.

“They both love performing and they love the theatre, TV and singing, it is their dream to be actresses, they were born to do it.”

The girls filmed the scenes in Cheshire for a week last August.

Clare said: “I feel very excited to be in an episode of The Worst Witch. It was an amazing experience, although I was quite nervous when I first arrived on set.”

Her sister Sarah also enjoyed the experience, she said: “After all of the training and hard work, I feel proud to be part of The Worst Witch. It was a different experience, I was slightly nervous but each day was different and I loved it.”

The girls have been on TV since they were six weeks old and have appeared in a number of shows, including My Hero and Waking The Dead. they worked with Daniel Radcliffe on The Woman In Black.

Tracy told the Luton News: “They are always busy with after school clubs and they go to the Emil Dale Performing Arts Academy on a Monday evening and Sunday afternoon and they also have Stagecoach in Dunstable on a Saturday, they both received scholarships to go there.

“I’m glad they both enjoy it and they’re both passionate about it.”

Both girls hope to get more work in TV and theatre and when they finish school they want to study full time at the Emil Dale Performing Arts Academy in Hitchin.

The Worst Witch is on Wednesday afternoons, episode ten will be aired in March.