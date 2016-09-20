Twitter spat at Luton councillors slams planners

A Twitter spat broke out as Luton’s portfolio holder for housing accused planners from his own council of having no interest in the matter.

In an exchange on social media, Cllr Tom Shaw disputed the issue with Luton Borough Council development control manager Dave Gauntlett. Cllr Shaw’s tweet was regarding a proposed site in Newlands Road.

He tweeted: “Planners in Luton refuse to support housing on derelict Newlands Road site they have no interest in housing at all not in the real world.”

Cllr Shaw was challenged by development control manager Dave Gauntlett, who tweeted: “The site’s not derelict and benefits from permission for 400 new homes. Surely indicates planners will support development if appropriate?”

In 2014 outline permission was granted to build 394 new homes at the site at Newlands Road, between the M1 and Stockwood Park.

However, architects PRP on behalf of clients Cheynes Capital allege that there are faults within the design layout, including windows closely overlooking each other and tower blocks built next to the M1.

A new application has been submitted by Cheyne Capital to build 408 homes at the site, comprising of apartments in six tower blocks bordering Newlands Road.

According to the design and access statement: “The aim is to create an active and attractive landscape that maximises amenity and benefits wildlife.”

> A decision is expected to be reached by October 6.