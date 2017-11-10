Two Luton men charged with burglary offences

Two men from Luton have been charged with burglary offences this week related to recent incidents in the area.

Yesterday (Thursday) Aaron Evangelou, 30, of Marsh Road, Luton, was charged with two counts of burglary.

Roderick Mcdonald, 51, of Toddington Road, Luton, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of wounding with intent and one count of theft on Saturday (4 November).

Both men were remanded in custody pending a further court hearing.