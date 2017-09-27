Two men arrested after BB gun and drugs found in Biscot Road property

Two people have been arrested after a warrant was executed in Luton this morning (Wednesday, September 27).

Bedfordshire Police carried out the warrant at a property in Biscot Road, after receiving intelligence from the community.

Officers found quantities of what are believed to be Class A and Class B drugs at the property, as well as a BB gun.

A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Luton, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs. They have been taken to police custody for questioning.

Anyone with information about crime in their community should contact police on 101.