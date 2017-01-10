Two men seriously injured after collision on Luton Road

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were seriously injured in a collision on Luton Road, Toddington, this morning.

The collision involved four vehicles and took place on the road heading away from Fancott towards the M1 at around 7.40am.

Two men, travelling in separate vehicles, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, one is believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Sergeant Craig Baker from Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit said: “We are keen to speak to the driver of what is described as a silver or metallic-coloured Mercedes saloon, which we believe made its way from the collision shortly after it took place, before emergency services arrived.

“I would urge anyone who saw a vehicle matching this description in the area, or who witnessed the collision take place, to call 101 quoting incident number 59 of today.”

The road remains closed while investigations take place and motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Call 101 with information.