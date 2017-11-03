Two teenage boys stabbed in Hockwell Ring

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a double stabbing in Hockwell Ring yesterday which left one boy with life-threatening injuries.

At around 9.15pm, officers received reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed following an altercation in Hockwell Ring.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly afterwards a second teenage boy attended the Luton and Dunstable Hospital with stab wound injuries. It is believed that he sustained the injuries in the same altercation.

A number of police resources are currently in Hockwell Ring and the surrounding area to establish the circumstances of the stabbings and carry out investigative work.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 391 of 2 November.