Ukie TooNes impromptu concert for Vauxhall volunteers

It was all hands on deck when ukelele band Ukie TooNes donned their gardening gear to help Vauxhall volunteers clear an allotment and garden area for Luton community interest company YAWN Life (Young Adults With Needs).

Band founder Colin Creasey – a long time supporter of the group – said: “It was an early start with masses of weeds and foliage to be cleared.

“We split into teams with the Vauxhall lads doing the heavy work and digging while we created composting areas.

“Once that was done, sand and cement were laid for concrete slabs to support the new shed, then the timber was treated before it was erected.” Volunteers and youngsters from YAWN were also treated to an impromptu Ukie TooNes concert during the day.

Colin said: “YAWN is very special to us and we feel like one big family.

“The fact that Vauxhall have recognised their efforts and are supporting them too is just fantastic...and very much appreciated.”