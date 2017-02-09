Ultimate test for drivers at Millbrook’s ‘MORE’ car challenge

Luton drivers have the exciting opportunity to challenge their skills at the famous Millbrook test track.

The MORE Drive courses, funded by Central Bedfordshire Council and Luton Borough Council are back on Sunday, March 5, as part of an initiative to reduce road casualties.

The popular MORE Pre-Driver course is designed to give 16-24 year-olds their first experience of driving, encouraging them to be safer by the time they pass their tests.

Councillor Brian Spurr, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “We’re committed to reducing accidents where young people are killed or seriously injured and this education focus is working well.”

There is also the MORE Drive course, which is aimed at 17-30 year olds who have already passed their test.

The free courses are available, “first-come, first served”.

Application forms must be completed by February 25, which can be requested via: roadsafety@luton.gov.uk.