Uni’s mission to tackle online harassment in Luton and Bedford

The University of Bedfordshire is taking strong steps to crack down on cyber harassment and hate on campus.

The university has been awarded funding by the Higher Education Funding Council (HEFCE) to help deal with incidents, and now, working in partnership with Universities UK, it will also develop a Bedfordshire Cyber Awareness Programme (BCAP) to “counter online harassment and hate on campuses”.

Dr Emma Short, director of National Centre of Cyberstalking (NCCR) at the university, said: “By fostering an environment of informed peers it will increase peer support and understanding, as well as reduce instances of unintentional, inappropriate behaviour.”

The university is one of over 40 universities and colleges in England to have been awarded funding totalling £1.8m to improve responses to hate crime and online harassment on campus.

The results of the programme will be analysed and guidance on effective practice produced and disseminated across the higher education sector.