United to promote youth activities in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire Youth United is challenging the myth that ‘there isn’t anything for children to do’ these days.

The group was launched in October 2014 by Beds Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis and aims to encourage more young people to join one of their associated organisations – some of which have found their numbers increasing since.

The organisations involved are: Air Training Corps, Army Cadet Force, Boys Brigade, Fire and Rescue Cadets, Girl Guiding, Girls Brigade, Police Cadets, Scouts, Sea Cadets and St John Ambulance.

Adult volunteer, Nigel Taylor said: “The idea behind Bedfordshire Youth United is to make people aware of the many opportunities there are for young people right across the county.

“The ten organisations provide a wide range of activities that will benefit young people in Bedfordshire. Organisations such as Guides and Scouts provide a great number of different fun activities for people aged from five to 25. The Fire and Rescue Cadets, the Police Cadets and the Army Cadets will help teenagers learn about team building, leadership and team work.

“When we attend community events people often tell us they didn’t know of this organisation or that organisation. By getting out to community events we can demonstrate some of the activities each of the organisations do on a regular basis.”

Nigel added: “We often hear the saying, ‘There isn’t anything for children and teenagers to do’. There are a great number of opportunities for young people to get involved in one or more of the organisations.

“I do hope more people will join in and have the chance to have some fun, make new friends, build confidence and learn some life-long skills.”

Some of the organisations are led by volunteers and due to the growth in organisations such as Guides and Scouts there is always the need for more adult volunteers.

For information about any of the ten organisations involved in Bedfordshire Youth United, visit www.youthunited.org.uk or www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/council/stronger-communities/armed-forces-covenant/youth-united.aspx.