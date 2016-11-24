University design festival celebrates Luton talent

A county-wide design festival is heading to Luton to celebrate the talents of school pupils and students.

The School of Art and Design at the University of Bedfordshire will be hosting the first Design Festival Luton & Beds on Thursday, December 1.

The showcase will praise talented young artists from schools, colleges and the university, as well as championing local designers.

The festival’s organiser, Beverley Bothwell, senior lecturer in Fashion Design and Communication at the university, said: “We are really excited to be hosting the first Design Festival Luton and Beds. We think this will be a great opportunity for designers across Bedfordshire to come together and share ideas.”

The festival is open from 10am - 7pm and the public can participate in drawing, screen-printing, 3D printing and laser cutting workshops.

To attend this free event, at Alexon House, Guildford Street, register at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/design -festival-luton-beds-2016 -tickets-29072427413.