UPDATE: Appeal after boy injured in fail to stop collision in Luton

After a child was injured in a fail to stop collision in Luton, police are appealing for witnesses.

At approximately 2.50pm yesterday (Thursday) police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a child in Hibbert Street.

The boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The car, a dark coloured Vauxhall, failed to stop at the scene and an investigation is on-going.

Sergeant Richard Cruse, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Forensic Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “We have a number of lines of enquiry on-going into the investigation. We know that the road was fairly busy at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help us establish what happened, to get in touch.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 248 of 23 June.