UPDATE: Man found dead in Luton works hole

A man who was found dead in a works hole in Luton on Sunday has been named locally.

The body of 40-year-old Matt Wilmot was found in Devon Road on Sunday morning.

An Affinity Water spokesman said: “We can confirm that the body of a man was found in one of our excavations in Devon Road, Luton on Sunday, May 28.

“The Police have investigated this incident and have passed their findings on to the coroner.”

Already, an appeal has been launched to support Mr Wilmot’s partner and two children here.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman added: “We were called at 7.14am on Sunday (28 May) to reports of the concern for the welfare of a man in Devon Road, Luton.

“Emergency services attended but a man was pronounced dead at the scene, and next of kin have been informed. At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”