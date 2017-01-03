UPDATE: Man struck by train near Luton station dies in hospital

A man who was struck by a train in Luton yesterday afternoon, has died in hospital.

British Transport Officers were called to Luton train station yesterday afternoon to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

Officers attended the scene at 1.40pm, along with the ambulance service and air ambulance, the person was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital. Sadly, the man passed away in hospital last night.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.