UPDATE: Missing Sam found safe and well

A teenager who went missing at the weekend has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Sam Beeton, aged 16, went missing after she was last spotted in Bedford town centre on Saturday, September 2.

It was thought she may be in the Potters Bar or South Mimms areas of Hertfordshire or in Luton, but today police confirmed she had been found.

Hertfordshire Police thanked press and public for their help in sharing the appeal.