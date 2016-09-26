UPDATE: Serious fire at derelict building in Luton

Fire fighters from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene of a serious fire at a derelict building at 27 Upper George Street, Luton.

Fire Control received a call at 10:34, Bedfordshire Police are at the scene assisting the fire service with traffic control and crowd control.

Serious fire on Upper George Street

The fire at the derelict building, a disused night club, has now been extinguished.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “Six pumps, an aerial platform and the Incident Support Unit were in attendance and Firefighters fought the fire using breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets and two covering jets.

“The building of 50m x 30m has three floors and a basement. The first call came in at 10.35am and crew stop message came through at 12.30pm.”

The fire was on the first floor.

