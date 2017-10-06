UPDATE: Two men released under investigation after shots fired outside Leagrave McDonald’s

The two men initially arrested in connection with reports of gun shots fired outside of McDonald’s, Marsh Road, have been released under investigation.

At approximately 10.55pm on October 3 Bedfordshire Police responded to reports of the sound of gun fire outside McDonald’s, Marsh Road.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area and fortunately no-one was injured in the incident.

Two men were initially arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Andy Southam said: “We take reports of firearms criminality very seriously and will not tolerate those who wish to bring fear to our communities in this way. We are following a number of lines of enquiry to establish what happened on Tuesday evening and would appeal for anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information to call 101 quoting Operation Soak. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.