Vauxhall team helps charity refit shop

Six volunteers from Vauxhall visited The Mall in Luton to help local charity, Level Trust.
The charity, which supports school aged children who are suffering from poverty, has taken over a shop on the first floor in The Mall. The shop needed some working do to it before a refit could take place.
Two facility managers from Vauxhall, along with four other employees, volunteered to help, removing the carpet and taking down a stud wall, false ceiling and wooden panelling.
Vauxhall supplied a Vauxhall Movano van to dispose of the items after Luton Borough Council supplied a permit to take the items to the recycling centre behind the airport.
“It was a task that needed some skilled people and we were very pleased to have some volunteers from Vauxhall who hold the qualifications required,” said Cherie Denton, Vauxhall’s community co-ordinator.
Level Trust’s CEO Jane Malcolm said: “Vauxhall is a huge supporter of Level Trust and has helped us in many ways over the years. We were delighted they were able to come and help us.”
