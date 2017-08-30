VIDEO: Luton’s Vince pilots the ice-cream van set to end meltdown over summer queues

Have you been going into meltdown this summer over the long queues found at ice-cream vans?

Once my children see such a vehicle when we’re out and about I’m forever having to disappoint them and say I’m not queuing for up to 20 minutes for an icy treat.

Vince Bianco, owner and ice-cream vendor, One Coronetto

But maybe I won’t have to give the ice-cream sellers the cold shoulder next time if a pilot scheme involving Vince Bianco, the owner of Luton-based One Coronetto, and Barclaycard takes off.

On the 10th anniversary of contactless payments in the UK, Vince is helping to pilot ‘Contactless Cones’ – a contactless, self-service van that allows customers to pay and serve their ice-cream in less than 60 seconds!

That compares to the average wait-time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds per visit during the summer.

The upgraded prototype van consists of two separate queues, allowing ice-cream fans who want a simple vanilla cone to pay and pour their own ice-cream in under a minute, freeing up Vince to take orders simultaneously for ice-lollies and other snacks or drinks.

Vince tested the van last week at Riverside Slice, South Bank, London, upgrading the ‘191P Classic’ Carpigiani ice-cream machine within his van.

Vince said: “I was delighted to partner with Barclaycard on the ‘Contactless Cones’ trial to see how contactless technology could help me serve even more ice-cream fans over the busy summer months.

“I am always looking for innovative ways to improve my business and anything that allows me to serve double the number of happy customers and reduce the queuing time is a ‘win’ for me.”

Tami Hargreaves, at Barclaycard Mobile Payments, added: “Ice-cream vans have long been a real staple of British summertime and to mark the 10th anniversary of introducing contactless to the UK, we wanted to celebrate this popular tradition with a prototype that gives it a modern makeover. Touch and go payments are continuing to soar in popularity, so that’s why we developed ‘Contactless Cones’ – where the ice-cream doesn’t melt away but the long queues do!”