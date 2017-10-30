VIDEO: Man attacked with crowbar in Luton

Shocking footage has been circulated online of a man being brutally attacked with a crowbar in Luton last week.

Police have also issued CCTV images following the assault in the early hours of Thursday, October 26.

At around 1.10am the man was in Manchester Street when he was involved in a dispute and assaulted with what police believe to have been a crowbar.

Officers have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Det Con Scott Hannam said: “This was a nasty, violent attack which has left the victim in hospital with serious injuries. I am appealing for anyone who witnessed it to contact us, as well as anyone who can help us identify the two men who we believe may have vital information about the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Scott Hannam on 101 quoting reference C/46181/2017. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.