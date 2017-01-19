VIDEO: Rush hour nightmare for Luton drivers likely to continue until Friday night.

Roads linked to Luton town centre were gridlocked well past the normal morning rush hour today, but motorists can expect more of the same in the next 24 hours.

Responded to “complex” problems with a blocked sewer, Thames Water was forced to close a section of New Bedford Road by the railway bridge close to Telford Way, which caused delays for many trying to get to work this morning.

Thames Water carrying out repairs in New Bedford Road

It meant drivers approaching town from New Bedford Road couldn’t drive under the bridge and up Telford Way and were forced to veer left instead along Hucklesby Way.

The knock-on effect caused jams up the A6 towards Barton Road and also in Old Bedford Road and Stockingstone Road.

A Thames Water spokesman said: “We have a team on site at the moment dealing with a blockage in our underground sewer network but it’s a complex job that could take some time.

“We’ve closed the road while the work is being done for everyone’s safety and we’re sorry for the disruption, but we hope everything will be back to normal by the end of tomorrow.”