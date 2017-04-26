Search

VIDEO: St George’s Square the obvious setting for patron saint celebration

A free, fun-packed event for all the family was held on Saturday to commemorate St George’s Day.

St George’s Square came alive from 11am – 5pm with a day of entertainment and activities in the public square named after the Patron Saint of England.

St George's Day event Luton

Luton Airport sponsored the council-led event, as a way of acknowledging the support it receives from local residents.

Activities included a children’s craft marquee, magic show, water zorbing, climbing wall, Punch and Judy, an appearance by St George and his dragon, plus traditional Morris dancing, a Knight challenge and face painting.

On the Sunday, the Scouts held a parade through the town. See this week’s Luton News for more.