The fine weather encouraged the public to steam along to a popular annual Luton event at the weekend.

Sunday’s Stockwood Steam Fair took place between 10am and 4pm and was a must for steam enthusiasts and learners alike!

Stockwood Steam Fair 2017

Visitors enjoyed a host of visiting steam engines in the grounds of Stockwood Discovery Centre, as well as those engines from Stockwood’s very own collection which are lovingly restored and maintained by volunteers throughout the year.