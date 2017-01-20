Violent offenders living near hostel in Luton

A youth hostel in Luton has expressed worries after an ex-offender living in a nearby institute allegedly approached one of its youngsters.

Cameron Support Services (CSS) in Biscot Road is a home for vulnerable young people aged 16-18 from London authorities.

But within the same street, charity Penrose has also set up a hostel for ex-criminals, including former sex offenders and violent adults.

CCS manager Craig Cameron said: “I voiced serious concerns regarding this as there is Oaktree Kindergarten across the road and CSS youth hostel also.

“I requested that CSS, Penrose and Oaktree Kindergarten have joint meetings.

“Penrose were not forthcoming with this suggestion and we have not been able to meet, despite CSS making numerous complaints about their clients’ behaviour and approaches to our staff and young people.”

On January 8, an ex-offender in his 50s allegedly made sexual advances towards a teenage girl. When stopped by a staff member, the man was alleged to have become violent and made death threats. A brick was then thrown at a car.

After an internal investigation, Mr Cameron claims Penrose decided not to move the alleged offender from their institute.

He said: “CSS have done all they can do to work with Penrose ... to share information to safeguard young people.

“We have found Penrose difficult and neglectful in their duties as a provider, to support and manage a client who is clearly dangerous and possesses a threat to the community, particularly young people.”

A Penrose spokesman said: “We are always happy to work with other local agencies and more than happy to do so with CCS.

“We have provided the supported living accommodation for a couple of years and are saddened that another agency supporting people from outside of Luton has chosen to approach the press without complaining to our senior team first.

“We do not knowingly house anyone in the service that can cause a risk to the area and all residents are risk-assessed and support plans put in place.”