Walk A Mile In My Slippers with Trefoil Residential Care Home

Trefoil Residential Care Home is inviting the community to take part in a sponsored walk, Walk A Mile In My Slippers, at Wardown Park on Saturday, April 29.

All money raised will go to the residents amenity fund to provide activities for those that live at the care home in Birdsfoot Lane.

Netti Pepper, the activity co-ordinator at Trefoil Residential Care Home, said: “We are a not-for-profit organisation, we have to do fundraising activities to raise money to take the residents out and do activities with them.

“All the money raised goes back into the fund which allows us to hold different activities for them.

“The care home specialising in dementia care and we are hoping to raise awareness as well.

“We have asked people to wear slippers on the walk, as almost all our residents spend their day in theirs, it looks like it will be a nice day and we hope to get as many people involved as possible.”

Some residents, their families and friends, staff from the care home and members of the public will be meeting at 11am, in their slippers, at the boat house for the mile walk, which will be followed by a picnic.