Walking from Manchester to London

A group of fathers walking 194 miles from Manchester to London to protest the anti-father bias in family courts passed through Luton on Monday.

One of the walkers is father-of-three Akeib Mahmood, 28, who was born in Luton.

He wants to address the “unfair and unjust” treatment of fathers in family courts regarding parental alienation, having been involved in his own legal wrangle after an acrimonious break-up with his partner.

Akeib is only allowed indirect contact with his children via letter and feels that, despite having been a present and loving father, he has been treated unfairly by the courts.

Wanting to raise awareness of this treatment he set up Justice for Dads, and plans to walk the 194 miles - the equivalent of almost eight marathons - from Manchester to London in just six days.