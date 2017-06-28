Warning after kitchen fires

A woman and a paramedic needed hospital treatment after a kitchen fire in Luton on Monday.

The Ambulance service requested assistance at a fire in Trent Road, Luton at 1.38pm and Fire crews from Luton, Dunstable and Stopsley Community Fire Stations securing the property.

The duo were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Bedfordshire fire and Rescue Service are warning people to take more care in the kitchen after a spate of fires in Luton, Bedford and Stotfold in recent days.

Pete Buckingham, Community Safety Team Manager said: “Don’t leave your cooking unattended; if you need to leave the kitchen turn your hob off. Don’t be distracted by someone coming to the door and leave cooking on the hob and don’t become too engrossed in your tablet or mobile phone that you forget about what you’re doing in the kitchen. Make sure you fit a smoke alarm to warn you if there is a fire and don’t throw water on hot oil if it catches fire.”

For more kitchen safety advice: http://bit.ly/1YK962m